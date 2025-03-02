Devastated Wife Watches Husband Ruin Their Family 3 Times—Now He Wants Her Inheritance Too

One user wrote, “Inheritance isn’t marital property. But you need to be straight up with him and tell him he isn’t going to have access to it. You’re gonna have to have enough spine to put your foot down. If he doesn’t like it, let him leave because it doesn’t sound like he’s contributing anything.

Please read the other comments and talk to someone that can give you financial advice and help you protect that money. Keep it wholly separate from any joint funds. Don’t even use the same bank if you don’t have to and don’t tell him when you have it. Be prepared for an epic tantrum when he finds out he isn’t going to spend your money.”

Another user said, “When his parents pass on, you should not be responsible for their debts. Unless (unknown to you) he co-signed loans with them. I would contact a lawyer & have something drawn up that as the wife, you are not responsible for helping to pay off the parents’ debt, you did not cosign anything.

I also would not have a joint account with him. If you have one take your money out & have a separate one. Actually I think you should just think about a divorce because you still have younger kids & he will always be a drain on your money. AND he will be CONSTANTLY nagging you about the inheritance.”

One more person added, “As someone who divorced a person like this, also agree. She will have a miserable life where she will be playing catch-up with her husband’s bad decisions permanently. And the kids will be dragged into it.

If she wants to be happy and not take care of an adult who should be her partner, she should end this. People try, and pretend money is not important when it comes to love, but how both people handle money is a huge part of a relationship.”