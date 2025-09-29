I Refused to Share My Inheritance With My Partner—I’m Not His ATM

Dear Bright Side team,

When my dad passed away last year, he left me his house and some savings. It was bittersweet — I was grieving, but also thankful that he made sure I’d be okay. My partner (32M) of three years had always been a bit careless with money, but the second he found out about the inheritance, he completely changed his tune.

Out of nowhere, he started dropping hints about marriage — talking about “our future,” “our home,” and how “we” could finally live comfortably. He even suggested selling the house so we could split the profit and “start fresh together.”

The problem? The will was clear. Everything was left to me. We weren’t married, didn’t share finances, and I had already been the one covering most of the rent and bills. I told him I planned to keep the house, save the money, and finally get some stability.

He got angry. He said I was “selfish,” that a “real partner” would share, and accused me of not being serious about our relationship. He even implied my dad would’ve wanted me to use the inheritance to build “our life together.” That cut deep.

But I stood my ground: “It’s not yours, and marriage isn’t some shortcut to claim it.”

Within a few weeks, he packed his things and left. It hurt, but I realized — if the only reason he wanted to marry me was tied to money and property, then I wasn’t losing a partner. I was dodging a bullet.

Did I do wrong? Was I selfish?

Yours,

Elsa