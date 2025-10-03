I Refused to Work Extra Hours, and Now My Boss Is Making Me Pay

Hey Bright Side!

So, last week my boss asked me to stay three hours late to finish a project. I told him, as politely as I could, “I can’t stay late without pay.” We’re a small company, and most of us already put in 50+ hours a week, so I didn’t think it would be a big deal.

But apparently, he did. Because ever since that day, things have taken a sharp turn. He started switching my schedule around without saying a word. I’d show up ready to work my normal shift, only to find out he’d marked me as late or absent because he quietly changed my start time. No notice, no email... nothing.

Then the emails started. Little jabs disguised as reminders. Stuff like, “Please remember to use the correct font in reports.” Seriously? In all my years there, nobody has cared about fonts. It felt less like a correction and more like a way to remind me he’s watching.

And it hasn’t stopped at emails. Lately, he’s been questioning my work in front of the team. Flat-out calling me out during meetings, nitpicking things that weren’t even wrong. It’s embarrassing, and you can tell he’s doing it to make me look bad.