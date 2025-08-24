I Refused to Tell Anyone Who My Child’s Father Was—Now He’s Back

Hi, I’m not really sure how to start this. I’m in a really uncomfortable situation and would appreciate some outside perspective.

Back when I (24F) was in college, I had a serious relationship with someone I’ll call Luke (26M). We dated for a little over a year and were pretty serious. I got pregnant. It wasn’t planned, but I decided I was going to keep the baby. Luke initially said he’d support me. We agreed to tell our families and figure things out from there. The next day, he disappeared. No calls, no texts. A couple of days later, I got a package in the mail with some cash and a short note that just said something like, “For the abortion.” That was it. I never heard from him again.

I was angry, embarrassed, and honestly overwhelmed. I ended up moving back home and raising my son on my own. I didn’t tell my family who the father was. I just said the relationship didn’t work out and that I didn’t want to talk about it. They didn’t push.