I Refused to Use My Social Media to Promote My Company—Now HR Stepped In
Ever felt like something was off at work...and then realized your boss was crossing every line without even asking? Reporting it to HR didn’t help, and what happened next left this woman completely stunned.
Dear Bright Side,
I work at a startup. My boss found out I had 20k followers and said, “Promote our company in your social posts.” I quickly replied, “I won’t do it for free!” He just smiled and said, “It’s OK.”
But 1 week later, I lost it when I found out they tried to post a new update tagging my profile to gather more likes and engagement. I immediately made the tag private on my account and reported it to HR.
They said they’d see what they can do, but so far, nothing has changed. I can’t leave my job. It’s hard to find a new one, but I can’t work in a place where they keep crossing my personal boundaries.
I don’t know what to expect from them next. How do you suggest I move forward and handle the situation?
-Abigail
We’re really sorry you’re going through this. Navigating a situation where your personal boundaries are being crossed at work is stressful, especially when you can’t leave right away. Here are some tips that might help you protect yourself and regain a sense of control.
- Keep a little diary: Every time something like this happens, just jot it down. Dates, what was said, what they did. It’s not just paperwork—it helps you see patterns and protects you if things escalate.
- Lock down your social media: You already made the tag private, which is perfect. Maybe double-check your privacy settings, so the company can’t sneak posts or tags onto your account again.
- Follow up with HR: Politely, but firmly. Something like, “Just checking in on the issue I reported, what’s the next step?” Having it in writing keeps them accountable.
- Know your rights, even just a little: You don’t have to become a lawyer, but a quick look at your labor laws or company policies about privacy and social media can give you confidence.
- Start looking quietly: We know it’s hard, but even browsing new jobs or networking little by little helps you feel like you have options, which makes this situation feel less suffocating.
- Find a workplace ally: Someone you trust at work who understands the boundaries you’re trying to protect. It can be comforting to have someone else in your corner.
- Protect your brain space: Don’t let their nonsense creep into your personal life. Mute notifications, take breaks from scrolling work posts, and do stuff outside work that makes you feel like you.
- Say no clearly, without guilt: You already did, which is great. Keep practicing it. A simple, “I’m not comfortable promoting my personal account” is enough, no need to justify yourself endlessly.
- Consider an external check: If HR keeps dragging their feet, maybe see if there’s an outside office or labor consultant who can give advice. Sometimes just knowing someone else is aware helps.
- Focus on what you can control: You can’t make your boss suddenly respectful, but you can control your responses, your privacy, and your future plans. Keeping your energy there helps you feel less powerless.
