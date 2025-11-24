I Refused to Use My Social Media to Promote My Company—Now HR Stepped In

Dear Bright Side,

I work at a startup. My boss found out I had 20k followers and said, “Promote our company in your social posts.” I quickly replied, “I won’t do it for free!” He just smiled and said, “It’s OK.”

But 1 week later, I lost it when I found out they tried to post a new update tagging my profile to gather more likes and engagement. I immediately made the tag private on my account and reported it to HR.

They said they’d see what they can do, but so far, nothing has changed. I can’t leave my job. It’s hard to find a new one, but I can’t work in a place where they keep crossing my personal boundaries.

I don’t know what to expect from them next. How do you suggest I move forward and handle the situation?

-Abigail