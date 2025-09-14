I Refused to Walk Away From My Dream, Now Everything’s on the Line

Hey Bright Side!



I’ve seen a lot of posts here where people share their stories and struggles, so I thought I’d do the same, maybe find my people too. I just got accepted into my dream art school, and honestly, I cried when I opened the email. This is the thing I’ve been working toward for years.

I ran to tell my dad because I thought he’d be proud. Instead, he just stared at me and said, “Your brother is the priority, and we need you to help him with the business.” I laughed at first because I thought he was joking. But no, no, no.

The next morning, he hands me this folder, all serious, and says, “You have to make a choice. If you choose that school, you lose this family. No inheritance, no support, nothing. Decide wisely.”