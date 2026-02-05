I Refused to Work Overtime Without Pay—It Turned Into a Legal Problem

After that, I kept doing what I was doing because I thought the warning was ridiculous. Two weeks later I got another warning and the third arrived two weeks after that. It was my last and final warning as per the company policy.



It had been a month since this started and then HR called me in. I thought I would have a chance to explain my side of the story but my throat tightened when I saw a lawyer in the room. My manager was also there, looking as smug as ever.



HR told me that my boss had given me 3 written warnings and was now demanding that they let me go because I was still disobeying his orders. Then they pulled out my contract and the atmosphere in the room shifted along with their attention.



They looked over at my boss and said that writing me up for leaving on time violated company policy and my contract. The lawyer explained that forcing unpaid overtime could put the company at serious risk and he should be lucky I didn’t report him.