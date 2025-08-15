I Spent Years Taking Care of My Mom, but She Left Her Estate to My Ex-Husband

The daughter tells us, “When my mom got sick, I was the only one who stayed. My brothers moved on with their lives, but I rearranged mine to take care of her. I cooked, cleaned, managed her meds, and handled every appointment.

My ex-husband, Aaron, helped in the beginning. We were still married when she got diagnosed, and honestly, she adored him. Even after our divorce (after I caught him texting another woman), he still visited her sometimes, fixed things around the house, kept her company.

When she passed a few months ago, I was heartbroken until I found out she’d left everything to him.”