I Spent Years Taking Care of My Mom, but She Left Her Estate to My Ex-Husband
Did you know that over one-third of parents that leave wills plan to divide their estates unequally among their kids? A lot of parents may not even leave a cent for their children and hand down their possessions to people they think deserve it more. In this story, a mom deems her daughter’s ex-husband a more worthy candidate for her riches, but things aren’t as they seem.
The content provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Always consult with a qualified professional regarding your specific circumstances before making any investment, financial, or legal decision.
I did everything for my mother.
The daughter tells us, “When my mom got sick, I was the only one who stayed. My brothers moved on with their lives, but I rearranged mine to take care of her. I cooked, cleaned, managed her meds, and handled every appointment.
My ex-husband, Aaron, helped in the beginning. We were still married when she got diagnosed, and honestly, she adored him. Even after our divorce (after I caught him texting another woman), he still visited her sometimes, fixed things around the house, kept her company.
When she passed a few months ago, I was heartbroken until I found out she’d left everything to him.”
My reward for giving her my life was betrayal.
“She left nothing for me or my brothers, only my ex-husband. When I confronted him about it, he didn’t even try to deny anything. He just shrugged and said, ‘Relax, your mom was overwhelmed. My buddy’s a lawyer, he helped with the paperwork. We were just trying to make things easier for her.’
Yeah. His ‘buddy’? Some guy he went to law school with.
Apparently, the same guy who wrote the new will and handled the transfer of the house, all just a few weeks before she passed. They convinced her it was ‘cleaner this way,’ that it would ‘avoid family drama’ and save us the hassle of probate.”
My ex turned the house into a common rental.
“Now my ex-husband owns the house. The one I grew up in. The one I cleaned and maintained while she was dying. And he turned it into a rental unit.
The bedroom where I used to sit with her and rub her back when she couldn’t sleep is now listed online as a ‘romantic countryside escape.’ He actually had the nerve to say, ‘You can stay there anytime. Free of charge.’
Meanwhile, I’m still paying off her medical bills. I was the one washing her sheets, cooking her meals, spoon-feeding her when her hands shook too much. And in the end, she trusted him.”
You need to get legal help.
Thank you for sharing your story. Many have gone through the same issue of unfair wills. The best way to deal with this is professional help. Consult a lawyer who specializes in estate disputes or elder law. The fact that your ex’s friend drafted the will just weeks before your mom’s passing raises major red flags.
A lawyer can investigate whether your mom was coerced, misled, or not mentally competent when she signed. Gather any evidence you can: medical records, witness statements (doctors, caregivers, friends), and even old texts or emails that show her true intentions.
Cut off the ex-husband.
His “free stay” offer seems to come off as mean. He took advantage of your mom’s trust and is now profiting off your family home. Block him, refuse further contact, and communicate only through lawyers if needed. Engaging with him will only reopen wounds.
As for the medical bills...
You may want to pause payments until you’ve spoken with a lawyer. Depending on where you live, you might not be legally responsible for those bills, especially if the estate (which your ex now controls) should be covering them. A legal professional can help you navigate this so you don’t pay a dime more than necessary.
You were there for your mom through and through. You deserve a large portion of her estate. Contesting the will is your right.