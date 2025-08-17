I Stopped Picking Up Job Calls on Weekends—Now HR Is Rethinking Their Policy

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been an accountant for two months at my new workplace. I asked my managers to work from home, so I could stay with my dog, who can get anxious if he feels lonely, but they refused my request. I was a bit disappointed, but I understand that they needed everyone at the office.

Until I started receiving work-related calls on weekends, when they asked me a few things urgently. I did it for the first two occasions, but on the third time, I refused and told my manager, “Sorry, but I’m not allowed to work from home.”

The next day, all coworkers received the same message, which stated, “You are fired from office duties.” However, it went on to explain that the company was moving to remote work, and the office hours will be more flexible, also meaning working in the evenings and occasionally at the weekends.

It was a shock for everyone, as this decision came out of the blue for most of my colleagues. Some of them are complaining about remote work and planning to push for a return to the office. Others have even blamed me for the shift, as they knew that I was complaining about the lack of a home office.

I didn’t want it this way, though. I just wanted to have the option of working from home, and not make it compulsory for everyone. Was I wrong to ask to work from home to balance the workload?