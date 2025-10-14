I Stopped Training an Intern After She Told Me to, and Now the Truth Came Out
I have been at my current job for the last 8 years and I love it. But recently I was told to train one of our new interns, Liz. I was very happy that my manager picked me for the task because it was the first time I was given such a big responsibility.
But things didn’t go as well as I hoped. When Liz came in she acted like she already knew everything and within 2 days she asked me to stop the training. She felt like she knew enough to go out on her own. I was shocked but said it was fine.
Imagine my shock when one of my coworkers came to me a few days later and told me, “Liz didn’t want you to know this, but she had filed a complaint against you for not training her.” Turns out Liz sucked at the job, and she decided to blame me instead of herself.
Apparently she cost us a major client and got in trouble with the manager. But instead of saying something, she waited because she “wanted to enjoy the look on my face when I got the email from HR.”
It arrived within an hour, but I wasn’t just going to back down quietly. I went to the HR office and defended myself. I told them, “She’s the one who told me to stop training her.” But was warned that it was my word against hers, since they had not received any proof.
Liz forgot something crucial, though. I had sent her an email saying that I was ending the training at her request. This is her final year as an intern, and she’s hoping to replace me once she graduates. I know this, so I wasn’t about to fall into any of her traps.
The problem is that her aunt is my manager, so if I go against Liz, I might end up losing my job or costing my boss hers. And that’s where my problem comes in. I work for a small company where most of the staff members are either friends with each other or they’re family.
Even if I win this battle, I might end up losing because of this because they all have connections. So Bright Side, what should I do? Should I expose Liz and hope for the best? Or should I just keep quiet and see what happens?
Thank you for reaching out to us, Raven. We understand how difficult this situation must be, especially since there is family involved. We’ve put together a few tips that might help you out.
Keep every receipt.
You already saved yourself once with that email, and that shows how important it is to document everything. From now on, put every instruction, update, or training-related communication with Liz in writing. Even if it feels tedious, this will give you a safety net against her manipulation, especially since her aunt is your manager and things could get personal very quickly.
Protect your reputation proactively.
Instead of waiting for HR or your manager to come to you, take the initiative. Schedule a calm, professional meeting with HR and let them know you value your role and want to make sure interns get proper training. Frame it as “I want to avoid any misunderstandings in the future, so I’ve started keeping detailed training logs and emails.” This way, you’re not just defending yourself reactively, you’re building credibility as someone who’s responsible and transparent.
Play the long game against nepotism.
Since Liz has family ties within the company, going head-to-head with her might backfire. Instead of making it about her, make it about professional standards. For example, don’t say, “Liz sabotaged me.” Say, “I’ve noticed that when interns cut training short, it creates problems for the team.” That way, if Liz fails again, leadership will connect the dots without you looking like you’re targeting her. Quietly let her sink on her own mistakes while you stand out as the steady, reliable employee.
The situation Raven finds herself in isn’t an easy one. There is a lot going against her, but she still has a chance to make it out of this with minimal damage to her reputation. She isn’t the only one with coworker struggles, though.
