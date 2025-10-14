I Stopped Training an Intern After She Told Me to, and Now the Truth Came Out

It arrived within an hour, but I wasn’t just going to back down quietly. I went to the HR office and defended myself. I told them, “She’s the one who told me to stop training her.” But was warned that it was my word against hers, since they had not received any proof.



Liz forgot something crucial, though. I had sent her an email saying that I was ending the training at her request. This is her final year as an intern, and she’s hoping to replace me once she graduates. I know this, so I wasn’t about to fall into any of her traps.



The problem is that her aunt is my manager, so if I go against Liz, I might end up losing my job or costing my boss hers. And that’s where my problem comes in. I work for a small company where most of the staff members are either friends with each other or they’re family.



Even if I win this battle, I might end up losing because of this because they all have connections. So Bright Side, what should I do? Should I expose Liz and hope for the best? Or should I just keep quiet and see what happens?



Regards,

Raven P.