I Suspected My Husband Was Cheating With His Receptionist—So I Set a Trap

She wrote:

I (28F) moved with my husband Tony (30M) from a beautiful mountain city to what honestly feels like nowhere in Illinois so he could take a promotion. He’s always been very work-oriented, and that was something I admired about him when we first met, so I agreed to support him and move.

After the move, I struggled. I have two toddlers, I’m socially awkward, and it’s hard for me to meet new people. The only people I knew here were a younger couple (Lauren 24F and Matt 25M) who moved with us because Matt works directly under my husband. Lauren and I were friendly, though not super close.

One day, Lauren reached out because she thought I should know something. Apparently, Tony had set up a little “lunch spot” on the roof at work — a canopy, blanket, the whole thing. But instead of eating up there alone (like he’d told me), he was up there every day with his 22F receptionist, Becky.

Lauren even sent me Becky’s Instagram so I could see for myself. That’s when I noticed Tony not only followed her but had gone through and “liked” all of her selfies. That stung, because he’d completely left out the part about her joining him for lunch every day.

On top of that, she’s supposed to be answering his phones, not picnicking on the roof. So it felt... fishy. Fishy enough for Matt to notice and for Lauren to feel like I should know.