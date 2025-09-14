I Suspected My Husband Was Cheating With His Receptionist—So I Set a Trap
Life can throw us into unexpected situations, and sometimes those changes test not just our patience, but also our relationships. Moving to a new place, adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings, or dealing with feelings of isolation can make even the strongest bonds feel fragile. Add in the complexities of trust, communication, and daily stress, and things can spiral quickly. Recently, a Reddit user shared her experience in a heartfelt post, opening up about the struggles she’s been facing after a big life change and the surprising discovery that followed.
I (28F) moved with my husband Tony (30M) from a beautiful mountain city to what honestly feels like nowhere in Illinois so he could take a promotion. He’s always been very work-oriented, and that was something I admired about him when we first met, so I agreed to support him and move.
After the move, I struggled. I have two toddlers, I’m socially awkward, and it’s hard for me to meet new people. The only people I knew here were a younger couple (Lauren 24F and Matt 25M) who moved with us because Matt works directly under my husband. Lauren and I were friendly, though not super close.
One day, Lauren reached out because she thought I should know something. Apparently, Tony had set up a little “lunch spot” on the roof at work — a canopy, blanket, the whole thing. But instead of eating up there alone (like he’d told me), he was up there every day with his 22F receptionist, Becky.
Lauren even sent me Becky’s Instagram so I could see for myself. That’s when I noticed Tony not only followed her but had gone through and “liked” all of her selfies. That stung, because he’d completely left out the part about her joining him for lunch every day.
On top of that, she’s supposed to be answering his phones, not picnicking on the roof. So it felt... fishy. Fishy enough for Matt to notice and for Lauren to feel like I should know.
I decided not to be mad at Becky. For all I knew, she didn’t even know I existed — which didn’t feel impossible since, when I once stopped by his work, some of his coworkers seemed shocked to learn he was even married. So I stayed silent and came up with a plan to expose the truth.
If Tony is “liking” all of her selfies, then I would go through and like those same exact posts. No comments, no follow request, nothing else — just the same “likes.”
My thinking was that she’d notice, click on my profile, and realize Tony has a wife and children. That way, if anything shady was going on, she’d know I was aware. If it was innocent, maybe she’d just think I was weird for checking her out. Either way I knew she would tell Tony.
Well, Tony blew up at me. He called, saying I could cost him his job with “drama.” He insisted nothing inappropriate was happening and that I was overreacting. But to me, it felt backward: actually sleeping with your receptionist would be what loses you your job, not your wife “liking” a couple of Instagram posts.
Now he says I’m being dramatic, invasive, and unprofessional, and that I embarrassed him. But from my perspective, he lied by omission, downplayed his daily lunches with Becky, and made it seem like he was up there alone.
Now I’m left wondering, did I overreact? Was I wrong to “like” his receptionist’s Instagram selfies?
- That sounds super sketchy. Following and liking every selfie while hiding lunches is a major red flag. Totally understandable to be suspicious. © richardbisecr57 / Reddit
- I have a strict personal policy that I do not follow co-workers or allow them to follow me. What I do outside of work is no one’s business, and when companies are checking the socials of their employees looking for inappropriate content (yes, I know this has happened where I work for a fact) mine is locked down to the point where you cannot find me unless I want you to. © Fluffy_Rutabaga_115 / Reddit
- The main thing now is to confront your husband and ask whether he plans to continue his lunch dates with his receptionist. It might also be worth showing up around noon with a nice homemade lunch in a picnic basket and asking him if he’ll take you up to his lunch nest.
Arrive a little early and make sure to let his receptionist know that you’re his wife, and you’re there to surprise him with a romantic lunch. Tell her you heard he set up a nice spot on the roof, so you figured you’d bring a picnic.
If he’s so upset about her actions putting his job at risk, maybe he should stop all his risky behavior with his very young receptionist. © Foolish-Pleasure99 / Reddit
- His blame-shifting, guilt-fueled outburst is a bright, strobing neon sign of cheater energy—and it’s only going to get worse. This man has two small kids at home and a wife taking care of them, while he’s off having romantic lunch escapades with his 22-year-old receptionist.
Anyone who hasn’t seen this movie before clearly doesn’t own a TV. It’s such a cliché that there’s zero room for interpretation: this man is a cheater. © liftbikerun / Reddit
- I left the majority of social media when I had to terminate an employee who was a Facebook friend. Big nope from that point forward. My social media presence is very low. I keep it to my wife and daughters. © Apprehensive-Goat-87 / Reddit
- In OP’s place, I’d have taken the kids to surprise Daddy on his lunch break—asked Matt to let me in “as a surprise,” brought a picnic for the rooftop, brought the toddlers, and surprised Daddy and his “receptionist” with lunch. It sounds like the girl didn’t even know he was married, so that would have been the perfect way to establish my existence and my prior claim.
Though, judging by his behavior, I’m not sure I’d want to stake a claim on that kind of person. © Corfiz74 / Reddit
- I think OP should be prepared for her husband to lose his job because, in a small town, word is going to get around very quickly about those rooftop lunches the new boss is having with his 22-year-old receptionist—especially since Becky is posting those lunches on her Instagram.
And since your husband is new to that office and is already involved with his receptionist, you can bet the staff who are supposed to be reporting to him will:
1- Have no respect for him because he’s focused on his personal life instead of his job.
2- Likely report him to the higher-ups, because his behavior is unprofessional, and it affects everyone in that office.
OP, but you should really evaluate what’s best for you and your children, given that your husband apparently cannot handle moving up in a company. His ego and poor decisions could cost you and your children your home and financial security. Talk to a lawyer now to lock in spousal and child support before he loses his job. © SummerIceCream3893 / Reddit
