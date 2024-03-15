I Think Someone Is Secretly Living Inside My House, Either That or I’m Crazy

A desperate person has recently come to one of the Reddit’s communities with a story that could make one’s hair stand on end. They suspect that someone is secretly living in their house, and the OP really needed advice from people on how to check if it’s true. People of Reddit were quick to react to this cry for help and delivered some really nice and practical thoughts on what to do in such a situation.

A person turned to people of Reddit to find out what they think on their creepy life situation. The OP even supposed that they were going crazy, because their issue has no logical explanation. The OP started their post, saying, «So I moved in with my dad about 6 years ago to help him around the house because he’s getting up there in his age. Over that time I’ve heard various noises like footsteps and people shushing each other.

The first time was several months after I moved in. I was awoken by what sounded like my back door being closed. The door is broken, and you need to slam it to get it to close properly. This has since been repaired.» The OP was not the only one to experience this creepy feeling in their house. They wrote, «The next time was experienced by my girlfriend at the time. She claims one night when she was using the guest bathroom in my hallway, she could hear footstep above her and muffled voices like a woman and a man.»

The OP continues their post, saying, «Every once in a while I’ll hear the footsteps again and very rarely people shushing each other. These sounds originate from the area above my upstairs hallway. This area can not be accessed as it’s on the opposite side of my house from the attic access. I’ve searched for secret openings and things of the sort, but I’m starting to think I’m going crazy. What should I do?» They later added, «I’m at work until 5 pm EST, but when I get home I’ll make sure to check the house thoroughly. Also, the carbon monoxide suggestions are much appreciated, I actually removed my smoke detectors years ago because they went off randomly all the time.» And OP actually tried to make their own investigation once. They wrote in post updates, «Okay I’m off work now I’m going to grab my flashlight and start looking in my attic for a secret access.»

The person wrote, «I’ve looked all over my house for any type of extra attic access to no avail. I went into my actual attic and did discover a space beyond the fiberglass sheets. The area is completely unreachable even for a small child. I put my phone into video mode and slid it into the space and hit record.» The OP is really troubled by what’s going on, and they’re even questioning their mental health now. They wrote, «When I watched the video I learned the area is far too confined for a person to live, and I’m sure this is why the builders just sectioned it off. The area is the top most point of my roof facing East and one would need to cut into the wood in order to gain access and to what end? I’m thinking I’m going to invest in a CO detector and then if that doesn’t work I’ll check myself into a ward.»

Users were quick to react to the OP’s creepy story. Some of them really imagined themselves in an OP’s shoes. Some users advised really interesting things. One person said, «This crossed my mind too after having heard that episode of This American Life where a haunting was proven to be a carbon monoxide leak! It plays tricks with your perception.» Another person advised, «Install a video/sound surveillance and recording system. You can also add IR movement sensors and barriers, as used by alarm systems. There are some IR cameras as well.» A third user delivered, «This advice may be a little paranoid, but when you call the police, (because I agree you should — better safe than sorry) don’t do so in the house. If there are squatters living in a remote part of your house, they could hear the conversation. You don’t want to give them notice of search, thus the chance to flee and come back when all is clear.» One more person advised, «On top of everything that’s been said, if you have set up cameras or just use your phone to record. Go in one of the rooms where you have heard the noise and shout „Fire“ as loud as you can (make sure anyone you live with isn’t there or knows what you’re planning).

If you hear footsteps then you should have your answer and recording would certainly help you. You might even find out how those people (if there is any) get in and out.»