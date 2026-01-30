I Told My Coworkers I’m Child-Free, and My Boss Wanted an Emergency Meeting

Hello, Bright Side,

A couple of weeks ago, during a casual lunch break, my coworkers were chatting about their kids, school drop-offs, daycare costs, and sleepless nights. Everyone was complaining about how exhausting and expensive it all was. At some point, one of them turned to me and asked when I was planning to have any kids.

I didn’t think much of it. I simply said, “No way. I hate kids,” and laughed at myself.

The table went dead silent. I didn’t think that it would be a weird thing to say. Then came the predictable reactions.

Someone laughed nervously. Another said, and with pity in her eyes, that I’d “change my mind someday.” A third said, “That’s a bit harsh, don’t you think?” Well, I didn’t think, obviously.

I didn’t argue. It wasn’t the first time I heard all of those things. I just finished my lunch and went back to work.

The next morning, my boss asked me to step into his office. He said a coworker had complained that I made them uncomfortable by making a “hostile remark” at lunch! He explained that personal topics like that could be inappropriate in the workplace. What?! I was stunned.

I hadn’t brought the topic up. I hadn’t shared details. I hadn’t made a speech or pushed an opinion. I had answered a direct question honestly.

Apparently, talking openly about having children was normal. Talking openly about not having them was a problem.

I left the meeting wondering how my private choice and opinion had become a workplace issue and why my honesty was treated as misconduct when their assumptions never were. Now, I don’t feel like even talking to my coworkers, not so much as a hello. Should I just let it go?

Sincerely,

Ashley