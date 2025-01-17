I Used a Calculator App on My Husband’s Phone and Discovered That He’d Been Brutally Cheating on Me for 5 Years

Catching a cheating spouse red-handed with someone else or stumbling upon incriminating messages on their phone – these are pretty much the go-to ways people uncover infidelity. But Audrey, a 33-year-old woman and the star of today’s story, found herself in a scenario that’s anything but ordinary. Forget the usual tales of cheating – her experience is so unique, even Sherlock Holmes would tip his hat in admiration. Audrey wrote us a heartfelt letter detailing her unusual journey, and trust us, it’s as whimsical as it is jaw-dropping. Buckle up, because this is one story you won’t want to miss!

Audrey’s relationship has always been a smooth sailing—until, out of nowhere, everything changed.

Audrey, 33, wrote us a letter that left our entire editorial team amazed. Her story is proof that sometimes, life can be far more complicated and unexpected than any fiction could ever dream up. The woman opened her letter, saying, "Hi, Bright Side! My husband, (36M) and I, (33F) have been married for 10 years, and I've always been proud of our strong bond and exclusively trustful relationship. Recently, my world was set on fire after I casually used my husband's iPhone calculator app. He didn't know that this app actually has a pretty unusual feature—one I also had no clue about until the day I accidentally stumbled across it. But that’s not even the craziest part. Along with discovering this hidden feature, I uncovered my husband’s double life and all the lies he’s been feeding me for most of our marriage. Talk about a plot twist I never saw coming!"

Audrey’s family had never dealt with any trust issues—well, except for one incident that she had completely forgotten about until now.

Audrey wrote, "My husband has always been a very trustworthy and loyal person, he's been my unwavering rock, and we had never had any secrets from each other. Or so I thought. I remember one case, which didn't make much sense to me when it actually took place, but did acquire new colors after I touched my husband's phone. About two months ago, I was using our home computer—the one we both share—and stumbled upon something unusual. I was trying to recover a link I needed, so I opened the browser history to search for it. That’s when I accidentally clicked on the wrong link and ended up on a website selling luxury women’s bags, like Birkins and similar high-end brands. At first, I thought nothing of it. I couldn’t remember visiting that site myself, so I figured my husband must have landed there by accident. But then, as I looked through the browser history, I noticed something odd: the same website had been visited at least ten times. That definitely didn’t feel like an accidental click anymore."

The mystery of the luxury brand website didn’t lead to any clear answers at the time, but soon it resurfaced in a way Audrey couldn’t ignore.

Audrey wrote, “When I dug a little deeper, I discovered that my husband had actually bookmarked a specific luxury bag. It caught me off guard because—seriously—why would he be interested in a bag that costs over $15,000? I confronted him about it at the time, and he didn’t deny visiting the site. When I asked him why he did it and why that particular bag was bookmarked, he stammered something about wanting to surprise me with a cool and expensive gift. But two things about his explanation didn’t sit right with me. First, we don’t make nearly enough money to afford such extravagant purchases—it would be completely out of character for us. And second, I’ve never been into luxury items, flashy brands, or anything that screams Hollywood lifestyle. My husband knew this about me, too. In fact, he’d always said he admired me for not being the type to obsess over designer labels or expensive things.”

Recently, Audrey uncovered a truth about her husband that shattered everything—and suddenly, the whole situation with the bag made perfect sense.

Audrey continues her story, saying, "I forgot about the whole bag incident pretty quickly after it happened. But recently, it all came rushing back—and the mystery finally unraveled." She explained, "One day, I needed to use the calculator, but my phone wasn’t cooperating, so I grabbed my husband’s iPhone to do some quick math. While I was using the calculator app, I accidentally opened its menu and discovered something I didn’t even know existed: a history of previous calculations. At first, I was amused. Some of the calculations were ridiculously simple, the kind of math you wouldn’t even need a calculator for. I was ready to tease him about it when one record suddenly stopped me in my tracks. It was a calculation involving the number 15,000—and immediately, the memory of the $15,000 luxury bag came flooding back."

Further revelations made Audrey feel sick in her stomach.

Audrey shared, "After realizing my husband was acting weird with his math, I decided to do something I’d never done before—I started spying on him. When I spotted this mysterious 15,000 number in his calculator app, I knew something was off. I checked his phone but didn’t find anything ‘criminal,’ so I decided to drop by his office unannounced. That’s when I saw her—the young secretary sitting at the reception desk. And right next to her? A fancy red designer bag. The exact one my husband had bookmarked on some luxury bag website. Yep, he’d bought it for her using money from his personal account." She continued, "I didn’t confront him that day. Instead, I went home, packed his stuff, and left it outside. When he got back, I didn’t even let him in. I just told him to go stay with the person he was apparently so grateful to that he gifted her a high-end handbag. He didn’t bother explaining or defending himself. Later, I found out from a mutual friend that he’d been having an affair with that secretary for five years." Audrey admitted, "I filed for divorce, and now I feel like a free bird. I don’t hate my ex—I despise him. But honestly, what I loathe even more now are luxury brands. I can’t stand those labels anymore."