I Wanted to Postpone Our Wedding, His Reaction Is the Final Red Flag

Hello Bright Side,

So a few months back, my boyfriend sat me down and told me he wanted us married by next year. I didn’t say no. I just asked if we could push things back about five months so I could get through my nursing exam without losing my mind. I even suggested a ring ceremony in the meantime to show I was committed. He flat-out refused.

Fast-forward to yesterday, I overheard him whispering on the phone with his parents. I was heartbroken to discover, they threatened to cut him off from the family inheritance unless he’s married by the end of this year. And suddenly it all clicked. The pressure, the refusal, the rush, it wasn’t really about me at all.

I honestly feel crushed. Like, marriage is supposed to be about us, not some deadline his parents set. Now I don’t even know if I’m the partner he actually wants, or just the most “convenient option” for keeping the inheritance.

I love him, but this feels like such a betrayal. Am I wrong to feel like this is a massive red flag? Would you guys walk away or try to work it out?

Thank you in advance,

Luisa