I Wanted to Postpone Our Wedding, His Reaction Is the Final Red Flag
Family expectations don’t always line up with personal timelines, and money can make the pressure even heavier. Some couples find themselves pushed toward marriage sooner than they planned, with parents or inheritance demands steering the decision.
Letter from Luisa:
Hello Bright Side,
So a few months back, my boyfriend sat me down and told me he wanted us married by next year. I didn’t say no. I just asked if we could push things back about five months so I could get through my nursing exam without losing my mind. I even suggested a ring ceremony in the meantime to show I was committed. He flat-out refused.
Fast-forward to yesterday, I overheard him whispering on the phone with his parents. I was heartbroken to discover, they threatened to cut him off from the family inheritance unless he’s married by the end of this year. And suddenly it all clicked. The pressure, the refusal, the rush, it wasn’t really about me at all.
I honestly feel crushed. Like, marriage is supposed to be about us, not some deadline his parents set. Now I don’t even know if I’m the partner he actually wants, or just the most “convenient option” for keeping the inheritance.
I love him, but this feels like such a betrayal. Am I wrong to feel like this is a massive red flag? Would you guys walk away or try to work it out?
Thank you in advance,
Luisa
Thank you so much for sharing your story, Luisa! It’s not easy to open up about something this personal. We tried to gather some advice. Hopefully, a few of these perspectives give you some clarity as you sort through what feels right for you.
1. Don’t gaslight yourself.
You’re not “crazy” or “overreacting” for feeling heartbroken. A lot of people would feel used if they found out the marriage rush wasn’t really about love. Your gut is screaming at you for a reason, don’t silence it just because he wants to keep the peace.
2. Pressure vs. partnership.
Marriage is supposed to feel like teamwork, not like someone’s sprinting to a finish line while dragging you along. If he can’t slow down for a few months while you finish something huge in your life, that says a lot about where you rank in his priorities.
3. The “forever” test.
Ask yourself this: would you be okay living the rest of your life with someone who prioritizes inheritance over your comfort? Because marriage isn’t just about the wedding, it’s about a lifetime of these kinds of choices. If this feels off now, imagine it times ten.
At the end of the day, love and commitment should never feel like a race against someone else’s deadline. With patience and honest communication, couples can find a path that respects both personal goals and the future they’re building together.