I Was Fired for Taking Days Off During a Family Emergency

Dear Bright Side,

I asked HR for a week off because my mother is in the ICU. She denied it since I already used all my days off.

When I insisted, HR said, “She’ll die anyway, don’t risk your job.” I ignored her. They fired me for taking an “unapproved vacation.”

But next day everyone froze when they discovered I’ve been recording everything. Every call, every email, every heartless word documented.

My lawyer sent a wrongful termination lawsuit that morning. But here’s what HR didn’t know: my “toxic workplace” TikTok explaining exactly what happened went viral overnight with 2.3 million views.

So, everyone turned pale when I sent an email. It said, “To all staff: Before deleting anything, know that I have recordings of HR saying my dying mother ’doesn’t matter.’ Legal discovery starts Monday. Witnesses will be subpoenaed. Choose your side wisely. The truth always surfaces.”

By noon, their Glassdoor rating tanked. Jobseekers on LinkedIn started withdrawing applications. Their biggest client called asking questions.

The CEO personally reached out offering my position back with a raise. I declined.

Mom survived her surgery, and I was right there holding her hand—jobless but present. Some companies forget that employees talk, document, and have platforms now.

HR policies matter, but so does basic humanity. That “unapproved vacation” cost them their reputation.

Was the company wrong, or should employees accept that business comes first otherwise they should get laid off?

— Elizabeth