I Was His Support Through Every Heartbreak—But He Now Says I’m the Problem

He didn’t look at me at first. Just stared down at his hands, like the words had cost him something to say. And then he told me why, “Every time I tried to move forward... you kept pulling me back.

You talked about her like she was family. You kept her photos up. You invited her to Christmas, even after we broke up. I know you loved her — I did too. But you didn’t lose her the way I did.”

There was a pause. A silence so thick I could barely breathe, “She didn’t just leave me, Mom. She cheated. She lied. And you... you still defended her. You still said ‘she’s just lost right now’ when I was the one shattered.”

His voice cracked then, and I saw it — the pain he’d buried, the resentment he’d never dared to speak aloud until now. I had been trying to keep the peace, to hold on to something familiar in the chaos of his heartbreak. But I hadn’t realized that in doing so, I had been siding with the ghost of someone who had broken him.

And now, finally, he was telling me what that had cost him.