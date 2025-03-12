I Went Too Far and Now My Girlfriend Blames Me for Losing Her Job

"I fully understand it’s ridiculous to have to wake a 28-year-old woman up, but I honestly don’t mind, or at least I wouldn’t mind if it weren’t for the fact that waking Jess up is a nightmare. I start by gradually turning on the lights at around 7:30. Then I try gently to wake her up. If she gets up around this time, she’ll go to the bathroom, and then I’ll go back to the room to find her asleep again.

The worst part about waking her up is she’s so ornery in the morning. She’ll use expletives directed at me, insult me, and then later when I bring up her words, she’ll just say, 'I was sleepy and out of it. What do you want me to do?'

Well, last Friday, I was waking Jess up as usual, and when she walked past me to go to the bathroom, she made this exaggerated dry-heaving sound at me. Then she said, 'You smell. Take a shower.' I had already taken a shower and always keep good hygiene."