I’m a Lazy Stay-at-Home Mom Who Hates Cleaning— I Couldn’t Care Less That My House Is a Mess

Being a stay-at-home parent is undeniably one of the most demanding roles in existence, yet it frequently goes underappreciated. Amanda Rose, a mother of 2 who devotes her time to caring for her children at home, has shed new light on the challenges parents might face by showing the world what the unfiltered reality looks like. Amanda continues to candidly show her constantly messy house on the internet, even if she has faced harsh criticism from some netizens.

Amanda Rose is a self-declared “lazy mom.”

The TikToker who goes by the name Amanda Rose has amassed almost 1 million followers by sharing her everyday vlogs. The mom of 2 isn’t afraid of showing her messy house and admits she just doesn’t like cleaning up after herself. Time and time again, the self-described lazy stay-at-home mom posts about her chaotic home and her attempts to keep it in order.

She regularly posts short videos, trying to get her messy house in order.

Amanda Rose confessed in one of her videos that she only cleans her house the next day, leaving leftover food and dirty dishes to pile up. And her kitchen isn’t the only space in her home that she has trouble managing. Usually she lets the mess in her living room, as well as the laundry pile up until she has no choice but to try to clean everything up.

Amanda faced some criticism, but she believes she’s “a mom, not a maid.”

Due to Amanda showing what her life as a “lazy mom” really is like, she also angered some people who went on to criticize her. Under one of her videos, someone wrote “Girl I got 6 kids and my house is not like this...” while another person added “My house doesn’t need to be spotless, but I need the trash to not be full and the dishes done. That’s all.”

But Amanda Rose reminded people that she considers herself a mom, and not a maid. She prefers to spend time with her kids instead, and clean everything later, instead of constantly cleaning to keep her house in order.

The stay-at-home mom’s honest approach was also appreciated by many.

On the other hand Amanda’s realistic approach to parenting and being a stay-at-home mom also gained the appreciation of many. “Looks like my home, always cleaning, but it never gets clean,” one of her fans reassured her. “Love this. It’s so easy to fall behind on chores & cleaning & we shouldn’t feel bad or embarrassed about it,” someone else agreed. “This is more normal than people realize. You’re a great mama.”