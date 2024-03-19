«I’m in Excruciating Pain,» Christina Applegate Reveals New Details About Living With MS

Christina Applegate’s candid revelations about the impact of multiple sclerosis left us deeply moved. The 51-year-old actress bravely shared how the disease affects her daily life, emphasizing that ’’With the disease of MS, it’s never a good day". Her openness about her fears and vulnerabilities only heightened our admiration for her courage.

Fear is part of her everyday life.

During a recent interview, Applegate reflected on the small blessings she used to overlook before being diagnosed with MS in 2021.



She noted that people ask her why she doesn’t take showers, and she explains that ’’getting in the shower is frightening.’’ The Dead to Me star added, ’’You can fall, you can slip, your legs can buckle. Especially because I have a glass shower. It’s frightening to me to get in there.’’

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

The 51-year-old went on admitting ’’There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted’’. She stated that some of them are simple daily tasks such as going down the stairs or carrying things.

Bruja/PacificCoastNews.com/EAST NEWS

The actress revealed that she can still manage to drive short distances and carry food upstairs to her daughter Sadie Grace who is 12, but she made it clear that she struggles with going ’’down, never up.’’



She pointed out ’’Gravity can just pull you down and take everything down with you.’’

Christina Applegate shares new details about living with MS.

In a recent appearance on ABC News, Applegate opened up about her journey with the degenerative disease. She revealed that even the act of sitting for the interview was challenging for her.



«I’m not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system,» she shared. «But of course, the support is wonderful, and I’m really grateful.»



She continued, «I’m not putting a time stamp on it. I’m never going to wake up and go, ’This is awesome!’ I’m just going to tell you that. It’s just not going to happen. I wake up and I’m reminded every day.»

She added, «I’m isolating and that’s kind of how I’m dealing with it by not going anywhere because I don’t want to do it. It’s hard.»



«(MS) can be very lonely because it’s hard to explain to people. I’m in excruciating pain, but I’m just used to it now.»

She’s not surrounded by too many people.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Despite the assumption that the actress has a support system of friends and family to assist her with everyday tasks, she revealed that she has kept her inner circle small since being diagnosed with MS. She admitted, ’’I actually don’t want to be around a lot of people because I’m immunocompromised.’’



Applegate shared that her friend lives with her during the week and assists her in taking care of Sadie. And on the weekends, a caretaker comes in.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Christina also mentioned that she prefers to avoid overstimulation of her nervous system as it can be overwhelming for her. Therefore, she tries to maintain a quiet and relaxed environment as much as possible.



She explained, ’’Imagine just being in a crowd of people and how loud that is. It’s like 5,000 times louder for anyone who has lesions on their brains.’’