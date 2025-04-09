Indian Makeup Artist Goes Viral for Recreating Rihanna’s Ambani Wedding Look, People Are Amazed
Sonali, a mehendi and makeup artist from Kolhapur, has taken the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping recreation of Rihanna’s iconic look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. Her transformation was so spot-on, it left people wondering if they were looking at the pop star herself. Let’s take a closer look at what she pulled off, and why the internet can’t stop talking about it.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar were a global spectacle.
From international celebrities flying in to dazzling performances and jaw-dropping fashion moments, the event was a constant buzz on social media. But one moment in particular had the internet talking for weeks, Rihanna’s show-stopping appearance.
Dressed in a vibrant pink hooded gown, paired with a striking sky-blue scarf, Rihanna owned the spotlight with her signature confidence and glowing glam. Her bold fashion choice, combined with flawless makeup, quickly became a trending topic online. People everywhere were obsessed with her look—sharing, reposting, and even trying to recreate it.
But while many gave it a shot, one artist from India stood out in a major way.
Enter Sonali, a mehendi and makeup artist from Kolhapur, whose tribute to Rihanna’s glam not only went viral but left people speechless. In a transformation video posted to Instagram, Sonali recreated Rihanna’s look with incredible accuracy.
From her glittery eyeshadow to the contoured cheekbones, the lip color, she captured everything perfectly. Her attention to detail and passion for the craft were clear in every frame.
The video quickly took off, racking up nearly 14 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. But more than the numbers, it was the reaction that stood out.
Comments flooded in from people all over, calling Sonali’s transformation “gorgeous,” “classic,” and “wonderful.” One user wrote, “I saw the entire video with a smile on my face.” Another said, “You look like Rihanna at the end.” Others praised her for being a “Talent” and an “underrated real artist.”
Sonali’s talent, however, goes far beyond this one viral moment.
She’s active on social media, regularly sharing makeup transformations that often reach millions of views. In another popular video, she opened up about how some people doubted her career after she became a mother of three.
But instead of backing down, she used it as motivation, creating one of her most stunning looks yet. That video alone pulled in nearly 14 million views and drew tons of support from fans who admired her dedication and authenticity.
What makes Sonali’s work so powerful isn’t just her technical skill, it’s her story.
She’s someone who’s chasing her passion, showing up with creativity and heart, and proving that true talent doesn’t need a big city spotlight to shine.
From a small town in Maharashtra to going viral for channeling one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Sonali is showing the world what real artistry looks like.
In a world full of filters and trends, her work feels refreshing, genuine, and driven by pure love for makeup and self-expression. As her videos continue to inspire and her following keeps growing, one thing is clear—this isn’t the last time we’ll be hearing about Sonali.