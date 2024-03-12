Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Early, but the Reason Is Super Relatable

Jamie Lee Curtis remains one of the most down-to-earth celebrities! The 65-year-old Oscar winner was present at Sunday’s 96th annual Academy Awards, though she left the event early for a relatable reason.

In the early part of the evening, Curtis graced the 2024 Oscars stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress to the deserving winner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph. She shared the stage with several other past winners in the category, such as Mary Steenburgen, Lupita Nyong’o, Rita Moreno, and Regina King.

However, soon after completing her duty, the 65-year-old seemingly departed from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and opted for a post-show fast-food dinner at In-N-Out.