Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Lindsay Lohan 20 Years After Freaky Friday and Shares a Sweet Message

Jamie Lee Curtis warmed hearts by sharing an endearing reunion photo with her onscreen daughter, Lindsay Lohan. The 64-year-old Oscar winner, who portrayed Lohan’s mother in the film Freaky Friday, marked the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike with a playful reference to the beloved 2003 movie.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan @disney,” captioned Curtis on her Instagram post. The “switch places again” remark harks back to the movie’s premise, where both Curtis and Lohan’s characters awaken to find themselves in each other’s bodies. The selfie showcased both of them beaming at the camera while sharing an affectionate embrace.

Addressing the film’s success, Curtis mentioned on a later interview that discussions were underway for a potential sequel. She envisioned a storyline involving “the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.” Harmon played Curtis’ on-screen love interest and future husband in the original film. Curtis expressed her desire to see Lohan as the “hot grandma” and herself navigating parenthood in today’s world.