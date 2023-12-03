Jared Leto’s Priceless Reaction to Claims Scott Disick Is His Twin
For years, the Oscar-winning actor and the Kardashians’ star have consistently faced comparisons on social media. But recently, the joke gained a new wave of popularity when a TikTok user suggested that Jared Leto and Scott Disick might be long-lost twins. Things got so out of hand that the musician even responded to these wild theories.
During a recent interview, host Davis Burleson asked Leto about his awareness of the theory. “Really? Lucky me,” the actor responded. When questioned about whether he noticed the similarity, the 51-year-old remarked that it’s difficult to judge when you’re observing yourself. However, he believes that individuals with a strong likeness may share a considerable amount of DNA.
Leto continued, “So that would be nice. Because then I would have a rich relative. Because he’s very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice.” Just to clarify, Leto has a net worth of $90 million according to approximate calculations. This response sparked a series of comments competing with each other in wit.
Although the actor has never been publicly seen with Disick, who is 40 years old, he has encountered members of the Kardashian-Jenner family at various celebrity events over the years. In June, he and Kim Kardashian were seated together at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.
The month prior, Leto, dressed in a cat costume, was observed conversing with the SKIMS founder and her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, at the 2023 Met Gala.
