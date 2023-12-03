Jared Leto’s Priceless Reaction to Claims Scott Disick Is His Twin

For years, the Oscar-winning actor and the Kardashians’ star have consistently faced comparisons on social media. But recently, the joke gained a new wave of popularity when a TikTok user suggested that Jared Leto and Scott Disick might be long-lost twins. Things got so out of hand that the musician even responded to these wild theories.

During a recent interview, host Davis Burleson asked Leto about his awareness of the theory. “Really? Lucky me,” the actor responded. When questioned about whether he noticed the similarity, the 51-year-old remarked that it’s difficult to judge when you’re observing yourself. However, he believes that individuals with a strong likeness may share a considerable amount of DNA.

Leto continued, “So that would be nice. Because then I would have a rich relative. Because he’s very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice.” Just to clarify, Leto has a net worth of $90 million according to approximate calculations. This response sparked a series of comments competing with each other in wit.