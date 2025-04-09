Jenna Ortega Stuns in a Recent Look, but People Are All Pointing Out the Same Thing
Jenna Ortega, famously known for her role in Wednesday, recently shocked fans with a bold new look at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 1. While she was there to promote her upcoming movie, it wasn’t her film that had everyone talking, it was her striking new appearance.
She made a dramatic change to her look.
At a special promotion for her new film Hurry Up Tomorrow, Jenna Ortega made headlines with a striking new look. Known for her darker, vampy style, Ortega showcased a dramatic change by debuting her bleached eyebrows. This new look stood out even more against her dark cherry-colored hair, which was in stark contrast to her lightened brows.
The actress wore a purple Versace shirt with a groovy print, paired with platform lavender heels, a blazer, and shorts. Ortega’s beauty choices were a big departure from her usual style, with her newly bleached eyebrows making her almost unrecognizable.
She wore her long, straight hair with a part slightly off to one side. Her makeup featured heavy, smoky eyeshadow, lots of black mascara, and lips lined in taupe.
The look was inspired by actress from the ’70s.
Ortega’s makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, mentioned on Instagram that the look was inspired by modern Faye Dunaway, reflecting the ’70s style Ortega embraced with her fashion that evening. This eyebrow trend represents a move away from the fuller, bushy brows of the past, like the iconic ones worn by Brooke Shields.
In a recent interview, celebrity makeup artist T. Cooper explained that eyebrows “play a significant role in framing your face,” which is one of the reasons why the bleached brow trend is so attention-grabbing. Many celebrities have experimented with bleached brows over the years, and now Jenna Ortega has joined them, using this bold beauty trend to transform her look.
Fans couldn’t help but comment on her look in her recent posts.
Fans have had mixed reactions to her new look. Some were completely wowed, with one saying, “You made her look younger here. Still beautiful, but younger than she actually is.” Many others shared their admiration and liked the colors in her new look. Another fan praised her overall appearance, saying she always outdoes herself, absolutely perfect.
However, not everyone was a fan of the bleached eyebrows. One Instagram user commented, “What’s this trend about shaving eyebrows?” Another asked, “She’s pretty BUT...who stole her eyebrows?” and many others urged, “Bring the brows back ASAP.”
The bleached eyebrow trend isn’t exactly new, and of course, everyone has different tastes, there’s no arguing about that. Many other celebrities have embraced the bleached brow look in recent years, and it’s steadily gaining traction in Hollywood. Miley Cyrus tried it at this year’s 97th Academy Awards, where she debuted bleached brows so light they were nearly invisible.