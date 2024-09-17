Jennifer Aniston Stuns at the 2024 Emmys, but Fans Spot a Surprising Detail

Jennifer Aniston sparkled at the 2024 Emmys like never-before! The Friends star ditched her go-to little black dress for something refreshing and dropped jaws at the event. Fans are calling her look one of the best of the night, but some are worried about one detail.

Jennifer Aniston dazzled the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15. Instead of her usual black attire, she shined in a silver, beaded, form-fitting, strapless Oscar de la Renta gown . She completed her look with a chunky bracelet and a few diamond rings.

Jennifer was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show. Anna Sawai from Shōgun was declared a winner for the category.

Jennifer may not have won, but her look was a winner of the night according to fans. Many praised her super toned arms, “She’s consistently had some of the best arms in Hollywood for like 2 decades. Hats off to her.” “She looks incredible. That dress is classy and chic, just like her,” added another.

However, some people pointed out that surprisingly, Jennifer doesn’t like experimenting with her style “Jennifer Aniston never mixes it up. Same style, same color — change is good. She looks good but SO pedestrian SAFE.” Another agreed, “Jennifer Aniston only has one look, she wears the same ’uniform’ all the time, a strapless column dress in various lengths.”