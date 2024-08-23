Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Alex Rodriguez Posts a Mysterious Note After Bennifer Split

Continuing the trend of being dramatic during an ex’s breakup, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé, took to Instagram with a cryptic message on the day J. Lo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

face to face/FaceToFace/REPORTER / East News

On the day the news broke that Jennifer Lopez had officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories. On August 20, he shared a quote of his own: “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”

CHRISTOPHER POLK/AFP/East News , Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/East News

Of course, it's possible that A-Rod was just posting a quote without any particular reason. However, given the timing — right after J. Lo filed for divorce — it's likely he knew people would be paying close attention to his posts. So, it seems there might be a deeper meaning behind his message!

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

In 2022, Rodriguez expressed that he held no hard feelings toward Lopez following their breakup, praising her as the "most talented human" he had ever met. On Martha Stewart's podcast, he said, "Look, we had a great time. The hardest worker and I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that’s alive."

