J.Lo Reveals the Reason Why Bennifer Called off Their Wedding Back in 2002

Among celebrity romance, few pairs have captivated the public’s attention quite like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , affectionately dubbed “Bennifer.” After parting ways in 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised the world by reigniting their romance in April 2021, sparking a whirlwind of excitement among fans and media alike.

Lopez credited her partner, Ben Affleck for playing a significant role in helping her recognize her self-worth and value. She highlighted how her bond with Affleck has fostered a newfound sense of ease and comfort within herself, leading to a deeper sense of beauty and confidence.

Their love story initially unfolded in 2002 when they first became engaged during the filming of Gigli . Despite their split in 2004, they found their way back to each other in 2021, eventually rekindling their romance and tying the knot in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

With their reunion, numerous fans are pondering the reasons behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s initial breakup. In a recent interview with Variety, Lopez shared what happened the first time around.

“Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure,” the singer shared. “We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn’t know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out.”

Back in 2002, Bennifer released a joint statement saying, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.” And they added, “We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”