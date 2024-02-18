J.Lo Reveals the Reason Why Bennifer Called off Their Wedding Back in 2002
Among celebrity romance, few pairs have captivated the public’s attention quite like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, affectionately dubbed “Bennifer.” After parting ways in 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised the world by reigniting their romance in April 2021, sparking a whirlwind of excitement among fans and media alike.
Lopez credited her partner, Ben Affleck for playing a significant role in helping her recognize her self-worth and value. She highlighted how her bond with Affleck has fostered a newfound sense of ease and comfort within herself, leading to a deeper sense of beauty and confidence.
Their love story initially unfolded in 2002 when they first became engaged during the filming of Gigli. Despite their split in 2004, they found their way back to each other in 2021, eventually rekindling their romance and tying the knot in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.
With their reunion, numerous fans are pondering the reasons behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s initial breakup. In a recent interview with Variety, Lopez shared what happened the first time around.
“Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure,” the singer shared. “We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn’t know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out.”
Back in 2002, Bennifer released a joint statement saying, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.” And they added, “We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”
Nevertheless, their story has now come full circle, culminating in the fairytale ending they both deserved, even if it arrived two decades later. Lopez and Affleck have seamlessly integrated their families and finally are happy together.