John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella, Debuts New Short Hair That Sparks a Stir Online

Ahead of her 24th birthday, Ella Travolta surprised everyone with a brand-new look. Although the transformation wasn’t too drastic, it ignited a debate about who she looks like most now: her dad or her late mom, Kelly Preston.

People have mixed opinions about who she resembles.

The eldest daughter of John Travolta and late Kelly Preston is all grown up. After sporting long hair for years, Ella decided to cut her locks and rock a bob. She showed off her new hairstyle in a photo on Instagram, which she jokingly captioned «Fresh cut grass ✂️🌱🌸». Her dad was quick to react to it and praise her. «Happy birthday, Ella,» he wrote. «I love you. Your dad!» Just two days later, to celebrate her birthday, John shared a video on his own account where we can see Ella’s look in more detail. Ella, who’s a model and musician, with a background in cinema, was smiling from cheek to check and seemed very confident with the change.

Although on social media, everyone agrees she looks gorgeous, people just can’t settle on who she looks like the most now. While some are adamant she is her father’s look alike, others claim they see more of her mother on her features. «Wow, she looks just like her mom! So beautiful inside and out❤️,» one person commented, while someone else thought the opposite, saying «She looks just like you [John]. What a beauty!» Which side of the debate are you on? Or do you side with this person who sees traits of both John and Kelly in her? «Happy birthday, lovely lady — you are a combination of both your beautiful parents — enjoy your special day 🌹🎂🎈🎉,» they wrote.

John and Ella have a close relationship.

Since Ella’s mom passed away in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer, John became even more dedicated to his children. In an interview, Ella described their bond. «I say he’s my biggest fan, and I’m his biggest fan,» she said. «So there’s a lot of support going on, which is — it’s amazing. I learned so much from him.» On the other hand, the 70-year-old couldn’t be prouder of who she grew up to be. «She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her,» the actor gushed. «And maybe that’s a valid contribution.»