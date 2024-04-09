The Heartbreaking Reason Why Tom Cruise Doesn’t Talk to His Daughter Suri

It appears that Tom Cruise has had a few encounters with his daughter, Suri, following his divorce from Katie Holmes. Currently, Suri resides with her actress mom in New York City, under her full custody. The last known public outing of Suri with her father was nearly ten years ago in 2012, during a visit to Disneyland, so we decided to find out what happened to their relationship.

Katie Holmes shocked Cruise with the divorce.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News , ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/East News

Tom Cruise has three kids. He shares his only son, Connor Cruise, and his eldest daughter, Isabella ’Bella’ Cruise, with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. They adopted Bella and Connor when they were married. The actor has one biological child: his daughter Suri, whom he shares with his other ex-wife, Katie Holmes. Holmes went through a lot to end her marriage to Cruise, even using secret phones and having private meetings with her lawyers. She surprised him with the divorce. He later admitted that Holmes left «to protect Suri» from certain beliefs. News came out that 17-year-old Suri is starting to apply for college, but Cruise won’t have a say in where she goes.

Tom Cruise wasn’t prohibited from seeing Suri, but he and Katie have a complicated relationship.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/East News

In 2013, Cruise openly discussed the situation with his legal team. He mentioned when circumstances change due to divorce, things aren’t always ideal. By March 2023, an anonymous source disclosed that Cruise had minimal involvement in his daughter Suri’s life. The source hinted that the actor’s beliefs might be a factor contributing to their distant relationship but still, if he desired, he could maintain contact with her. «Even people in prison have a right to see their children. This is his loss, his issue, his problem.»

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes finalized their divorce agreement in just 11 days. Contrary to expectations, Cruise did not gain custody of their daughter, Suri Cruise, during the negotiations. Instead, he was granted visitation rights only. Cruise has the option to visit Suri for up to 10 days each month.

Tom Cruise loves Suri.

EAST NEWS

According to information shared with Hollywood Life in April 2019, despite their distant relationship, Tom continues to hold affection for Suri. The insider explained that despite the difficulties they’ve faced, Tom’s love for his daughter remains unchanged. They added that Tom never planned for this estrangement when he started a family with Katie. He hopes to mend their relationship in the future. Still, the non-maintained relationship between Katie and Cruise remains the main problem of why Suri is disconnected from her father.

Tom Cruise covers expenses for Suri.

Dylan Travis/ABACA/Abaca/East News

By 2023, Suri had submitted applications to various schools. Katie strongly preferred that she remain in New York to maintain their proximity. While Katie deeply cherishes her daughter, she tends to be overly cautious. The source also noted that although Tom wasn’t involved in Suri’s college decision, he would cover her tuition fees as agreed upon in his confidential divorce agreement with Holmes.

