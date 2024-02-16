Johnny Depp to Be Replaced by an Actress in New “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Claims Insider

Makers of Pirates of the Caribbean have a new lead in sight! According to various sources, the franchise’s sixth movie is taking shape and instead of Johnny Depp, a young actress is going to play the lead pirate.

Pirates of the Caribbean is looking for a new lead.

Rumors are swirling about who might replace Johnny Depp as the lead in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The drama started when Depp was removed from the series earlier due to him facing legal issues. After Depp’s name was cleared, he himself confirmed he would not be returning to play his iconic role, stating that no amount of money or alpacas would make him reconsider. This left fans wondering who would fill the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

The makers want the lead to be played by a woman.

Initially, Margot Robbie was rumored to lead a new chapter in the franchise, but that project lost momentum. Now, another name is in the mix: Ayo Edebiri. The studio is considering her to play a character named Anne, based on real-life pirate Anne Bonny, reveals an insider. The possibility of a fresh face taking on the legendary role has fans eagerly awaiting the next installment, tentatively titled Pirates 6.

Along with Depp fans, Elon Musk also reacted to the alleged casting.