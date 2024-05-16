Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Her Baby Girl and Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing

In a touching display of maternal pride, Kaley Cuoco , the beloved star of The Big Bang Theory , has recently delighted fans by sharing new photos of her adorable baby girl, Matilda. As the images circulated online, fans couldn’t help but notice one common thing.

Cuoco recently took to social media to express her excitement about seeing her daughter again. In an Instagram Stories post on May 11, she shared a lovely snapshot of Matilda and wrote, “See you soon, my [perfect] little bub.” This gesture reflects Cuoco’s deep affection and bond with her daughter, whom she shares with her partner, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

Matilda, who has been staying with her father on the East Coast while he works, holds a special place in Cuoco’s heart. The couple welcomed Matilda into their lives in March 2023, announcing her birth with joy and gratitude on Instagram. Cuoco’s caption at the time reflected the overwhelming love and happiness they felt, expressing gratitude for their “little miracle” and acknowledging the profound bond between her and Pelphrey.