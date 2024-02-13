Kate Middleton Gets “Worried” for Prince William, Here’s Why

Kate Middleton is worried about her husband, Prince William. He had to come back to work suddenly because his dad, Prince Charles, is sick with cancer.

Prince Charles had to do some important royal duties at Windsor Castle, giving out awards from King Charles. Since Prince Charles is sick, Prince William has to take on more work. And Kate is also recovering from surgery she had last month. A royal expert named Christopher Andersen says Kate is concerned about William because he’s dealing with a lot right now. William is worried about Kate, too, especially because she’s still healing from surgery. He’s trying to take care of their family as best as he can.

Even though he wants to be with his family more, William has to do his royal duties. He’s going back to work earlier than he’d like, but duty comes first for him because he’s going to be king one day. William talked about how Kate is doing at an event he attended. He said she’s being looked after by two Filipino nurses, and they’re doing a great job.

Kate is staying at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to rest and recover until after Easter. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, William’s brother, came to London for a short visit. But he didn’t get to spend much time with his family before going back to California to be with his wife, Meghan, and their kids. Harry didn’t see William or Kate during his visit. And shortly after going back to California, he went to Las Vegas for an NFL event.