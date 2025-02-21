Kate Middleton Reveals Family Portraits by Her Kids—and Everyone Noticed One Touching Detail

Prince Louis, at just six years old, demonstrated his artistic skills by creating a portrait of his mother using bold red and orange hues. The choice of colors exudes warmth and affection, capturing the loving relationship he shares with Princess Kate. The young prince's attention to detail, from the depiction of his mother's flowing hair to the inclusion of a radiant smile, reflects his deep appreciation and adoration for her.

Fans noted that he has even included his mum's beauty spot just above her top lip in the drawing: "Prince Louis is a child who sees details. I noticed that he was the only one who drew the beauty mark on the side of his mother's mouth."