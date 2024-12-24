King Charles Introduces Dramatic Changes to Royal Christmas Traditions This Year

This year, King Charles chose an unconventional location for his third annual speech, one likely to attract considerable attention. Furthermore, the Royal Family will experience a fresh approach to Christmas, as many old traditions are being discarded like used wrapping paper: the King is planning to do things differently this year, from the guest list to the food.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/East News

On December 25, millions will hear the message, which will be delivered from the Fitzrovia Chapel in Pearson Square, central London. This marks the first time in over a decade that the Christmas message will not be recorded at a royal residence. The King wanted a location with a link to the health service. The chapel, located at the center of the former Middlesex Hospital, features a golden mosaic ceiling over the nave and was designed as a place of reflection and comfort for both staff and patients. The King’s grandfather, George VI, laid the foundation stone for the hospital when it was rebuilt in 1928. According to a royal source, the King aimed to bring a fresher, more contemporary tone to the annual broadcast, reflecting his commitment to “reach out into communities rather than bringing them into him.” Following a challenging year marked by his own health struggles and health issues within the royal family, the King is expected to focus on themes of healthcare and the strength of community in his address.

AARON CHOWN/AFP/East News

The King is anticipated to highlight the importance of togetherness and unity in his speech. According to a palace source, the address will "reflect on international, national and personal challenges and how they can be overcome by communities supporting one another." The Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas Day at Sandringham, attending church together in the morning. Regular attendees include Prince William, the Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining this year’s celebrations due to a challenging year in royal relations.

AARON CHOWN/AFP/East News

This year, King Charles is planning several changes, starting with a ban on Foie Gras—duck liver produced through the controversial practice of force-feeding animals to enlarge their livers. The process is widely condemned by animal rights activists, with ongoing campaigns advocating for its prohibition. In the past, the Royal Family reportedly enjoyed the delicacy as part of their Christmas celebrations. Former royal chef Darren McGrady even shared that Harrods would provide "an entire Foie Gras en croute" for their annual Christmas buffet. However, given the King's well-known support for animal rights and sustainable living, this particular dish has been removed from the menu in all royal residences. It will also be absent from Sandringham, where the Royal Family traditionally gathers to celebrate the festive season.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/East News

Known for his commitment to organic produce, King Charles is expected to ensure that the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas dinner is prepared entirely with organic ingredients. It’s also possible that much of the meal will feature home-grown ingredients, as the King took over the management of the Sandringham estate in 2017 with a vision of making it fully organic. Additionally, there may be less meat and fish on the menu, reflecting the King's efforts to reduce his own consumption of these foods. During a speech at a UN climate summit in 2021, he stated, "I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week.”

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/East News

Another long-standing tradition, believed to have originated during the Victorian era and introduced to Britain by Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband, is placing a coin inside the Christmas pudding. However, this custom has been banned from the Royal Family’s Christmas dinner, despite the belief that finding the coin brings good luck for the year ahead. Former royal chef Darren McGrady explained, saying, "No, we never did that! Ever since the Queen Mother choked on a fish bone that time… we were too nervous to do that."

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/East News

Then there’s the matter of the guest list, for the first time, Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren will join the celebrations at Sandringham. Although Charles and Camilla have been married since 2005, her family members have not previously participated in the Sandringham festivities, as they are not part of the royal household. Queen Camilla has two children, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, and five grandchildren—Lola, Eliza, Freddy, Gus, and Louis—making this year particularly special for her.

Chris Jackson/Associated Press/East News

However, tradition dictates that young children, such as Prince Louis, dine separately from the adults. Former royal chef Darren McGrady explained, saying, "The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table. So for the Queen, there was never a case of putting a high chair at the table with a little baby squealing and throwing food. It was Victorian. The children's place was in the nursery and Nanny would take care of them."

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/East News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are anticipated to spend Christmas in the United States, making this year’s celebrations noticeably different from previous ones. In recent years, the bond between Prince Harry and his father has evolved into one of the most intricate and widely discussed topics within the British royal family. This article will uncover the real reason why Prince Harry and King Charles stopped talking.