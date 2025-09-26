Lily Collins’ Recent Look Shocks—Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing
Lily Collins has officially stolen the spotlight at New York Fashion Week, and the internet can’t stop buzzing. The Emily in Paris star stepped out at the Calvin Klein show for the first time since 2019, and her unexpected look had fans doing a double take.
Lily Collins makes a shocking return to New York Fashion Week.
The Calvin Klein runway show became one of the most talked-about events of Fashion Week thanks to Lily’s appearance. She wore a custom silver crop top and low-rise skirt that called back to ’90s Calvin Klein minimalism while adding a 2025 twist.
The outfit was chic, elegant, and daring. Lily said she wanted to play with proportion and create something modern but still classic. Fans loved how her style honored the CK legacy while giving it her own sparkle.
Fans can’t stop talking about her new look.
As soon as photos hit social media, the reaction was instant. Everyone noticed how striking and different Lily looked. The combination of her sleek silver set and soft waves, styled with a nod to iconic ’90s CK ads, had people talking nonstop.
Many agreed her look was bold and unforgettable. The mix of retro inspiration and modern glamour reminded fans why Lily remains one of the most stylish stars on the red carpet.
What’s next for Lily Collins after fashion week?
After the show, Lily revealed she had just wrapped filming Season 5 of Emily in Paris. She teased that the new season will be “bigger, bolder, and even more adventurous,” leaving fans excited for what’s ahead.
For now, her Fashion Week moment is over, but something tells us Paris might be her next stop. One thing is clear: Lily Collins knows how to keep everyone talking.
