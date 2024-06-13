“Look Like They Have Face Transplants,” Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s New Movie Clip Causes a Stir

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are back on the screen together for their latest romantic comedy, and the clips they’ve shared on their social media have caused quite a buzz among fans. Many were taken aback by Zac’s changed appearance, with some struggling to recognize him.

The trailer for their latest movie, A Family Affair, gave fans a glimpse into the film, especially on the steamy scenes featuring the 56-year-old Oscar winner and the 36-year-old star. The film follows the story of a young woman named Zara, played by Joey King, who works as an assistant for a narcissistic and womanizing movie star, Chris Cole, played by Zac. After Zara quits her job working for him, she's shocked to discover that he's having an affair with her widowed mother.

Fans had very mixed reactions to the rom-com’s trailer, particularly the scenes showing Zac and Nicole’s characters in steamy situations. Some felt that the age gap or the lack of chemistry made it hard to believe in their on-screen relationship. “Isn’t she way older than him?” one asked on social media, “Isn’t he young enough to be her son?” another remarked. One fan expressed skepticism, saying, “Weird couple!!! I can’t imagine there is any chemistry! Lol.”

Netflix/Ferrari Press/East News

Some other comments focused on Zac Efron's changed appearance and difficulty recognizing him. One commenter said: "Zac Efron looks older than Nicole Kidman, why? He is 36", or, "All I see is Botox, hyaluronic acid, and faces barely giving expressions." Another one commented: "Why would Zack do this to his face", or, "Zac's and Nicole's face both look like they have face transplants." Others were thrilled to witness the duo on screen. “Great to see a role reversal with an older woman and younger man!” a fan wrote.