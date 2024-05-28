“Looks Like His Granddaughter,” Richard Gere’s Red Carpet With His 3rd Wife Sparks Heated Reactions

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, totally stole the show at Cannes. They were all over each other on the red carpet, sparking a mixed reaction. People online couldn’t decide whether to roll their eyes or praise them.

Richard Gere, 74, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 41, made quite the spectacle at the Cannes Film Festival for Gere’s latest flick, Oh, Canada. The duo couldn’t keep their hands off each other and were all lovey-dovey on the red carpet, posing in their fancy outfits. Gere went for a timeless black tuxedo, while Silva rocked a stunning long black dress with lovely pink flower designs on the front. She completed her elegant look with an updo hairstyle and a silver necklace.

Andreea Alexandru/Invision/East News

As Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva cuddled up and shared kisses on the red carpet, people online had mixed feelings. Some were all for it, while others couldn’t help but notice the big age difference. One person even joked, “She looks like his daughter!!! I can’t imagine my husband with a woman his daughter’s age—pretty gross!!”

SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/East News

However, not everyone was on the same page. Some viewers loved how the couple looked, but there were a few who thought Silva seemed unhappy. “She doesn’t seem too happy, though. I mean, her face said it all,” one person commented. Another shared similar thoughts, saying, “Well, she looks pretty miserable,” while someone else expressed, “She appeared uncomfortable, like she was overdoing it with him.” Some even went to the point of saying, “Is he serious he looks like her grandpa... come on really,” or “Looks like his granddaughter.” Another user exclaimed, “She looks tooooo young.”

Daniel Cole/Invision/East News

Despite the mixed reactions, many others saw nothing but pure love between the couple. “Still so in love after six years of marriage,” exclaimed one commenter. Another chimed in, saying, “She’s just showing the world how much she loves and cares for her man.”

Regardless of everything, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have been open about their relationship since 2015, here’s how they met.