Margot Robbie Makes Rare Appearance While Pregnant and People Are Worried About One Detail

Margot Robbie recently made a rare public appearance while pregnant, captivating fans with her radiant glow and chic maternity style. The actress, known for her role in Barbie, stepped out in a flowing, light-colored dress that perfectly accentuated her baby bump. However, amidst the excitement of seeing Robbie in this new phase of life, some fans became concerned about one particular detail.

Margot Robbie made a stunning return to the red carpet, flaunting her baby bump in a figure-hugging dress that perfectly accentuated her pregnancy glow. This marked her first red carpet appearance since announcing she is expecting, and fans were thrilled to see the actress looking radiant and stylish.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / East News

Robbie, known for her impeccable fashion choices, did not disappoint as she confidently posed in the chic, form-fitting gown that highlighted her growing bump. In a past interview, the actress has opened up about her relationship journey, sharing, “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him.” Her candid confession added a touch of vulnerability to her glamorous appearance, revealing a softer side to the usually private star.

While many fans were quick to compliment Robbie’s dazzling look, with one commenting, “Just when I thought Margot couldn’t get any more stunning,” and another saying, “That pregnancy glow makes her look even more gorgeous than before,” some expressed concern over her choice of footwear. Observers noted the towering high heels she wore, which left a few worried about her comfort. Comments like, “You know those feet are DYING,” “She can barely stand on those heels :( Poor woman” and “I know her feet are hurting. I can tell by her stance,” echoed across social media, as fans empathized with the strain the shoes might be putting on her body. Despite the mixed reactions, Robbie’s appearance sparked a buzz, with many appreciating her for embracing both her evolving style and her new role as a mom-to-be.

