Matthew McConaughey Worries His Fans Posting a Snap of His Swollen Eye

While McConaughey didn’t specify exactly what happened, he hinted at an unfortunate run-in with a bee through a punny caption: “bee swell.” Despite the alarming eye injury, McConaughey appeared in good spirits, grinning for the camera.