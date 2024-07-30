Matthew McConaughey Worries His Fans Posting a Snap of His Swollen Eye
Matthew McConaughey posted a jaw-dropping selfie on Instagram with his right eye totally swollen shut. He teased that the injury came from a mysterious and unexpected event.
Matthew McConaughey looks like he went through a fight with a bee that injured his eye. On Wednesday, July 10, the 54-year-old actor shared a close-up photo on Instagram, revealing his right eye completely swollen shut.
While McConaughey didn’t specify exactly what happened, he hinted at an unfortunate run-in with a bee through a punny caption: “bee swell.” Despite the alarming eye injury, McConaughey appeared in good spirits, grinning for the camera.
Fans initially worried about McConaughey’s injury, but soon flooded the photo with humorous comments.
Many reminisced about his iconic phrase, with one user writing, “not alright, alright, alright,” hinting at the famous Doors song that the actor had repeated on numerous occasions. Another fan commented, “You know something even with this eye a mess you still are beautiful,” praising the actor. “Looks sore, hope you’re better dude!” wished another, hoping for a speedy recovery.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the most beloved actors of his generation, which is why the picture immediately sparked concern among his fans. Recently, he also made a rare red carpet appearance that left many stunned.