May Promo Codes That Will Make You Feel Lucky
Do you purchase products regardless of price, or are you always on the lookout for good bargains? If you belong in the second category, you definitely need to check out these promo code discounts below.
Beauty and personal care
Hair remover blade for eyebrows and peach fuzz
15% promo code: 15DRLBTH (valid May 2 through May 31)
Eyelash growth serum
40% promo code: 40H8EBPD (valid May 20 through May 31)
Intense retinol eye cream
20% promo code: 20IPSYSBM (valid May 16 through June 14)
Infrared light therapy knee brace
20% promo code: 205KETKT (valid May 3 through June 1)
Kitchen and dining
5 in 1 hand blender
50% promo code: 50V91SKP (valid May 16 through May 23)
Digital kitchen scale with removable bowl
30% promo code: 30XYWUC3 (valid May 20 through May 31)
18-piece kitchen knife set
50% promo code: 50ODNGJA (valid May 22 through May 28)
Stainless steel milk frothing pitcher
10% promo code: 10DEEPMAANAK (valid May 1 through May 30)
Home improvement
Toilet seat bidet attachment
10% promo code: 10R72A76 (valid May 24 through May 25)
Keyless entry door lock
50% promo code: 50EG78MV (valid May 17 through June 11)
Children items
Silicone baby teether toy
50% promo code: 504SJFWK (valid May 28 through May 31)
Koala silicone baby pacifiers
50% promo code: 505TA5BC (valid May 18 through May 22)
Clothing
Supportive, soft underwire bra
20% promo code: 20UNLINED (valid May 1 through May 30)
Women’s seamless bodysuit in various colors
40% promo code: 40QM656A (valid May 1 through May 30)
V-neck velvet maxi dress
50% promo code: 50AGQGWJ (valid May 1 through May 30)
Are you one of those people who decide to venture into deep spring-cleaning just before summer arrives? If so, these miraculous cleaning products will prove lifesaving for you.
Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. The prices and discounts displayed in this article may change without further notice.