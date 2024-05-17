May Promo Codes That Will Make You Feel Lucky

23 hours ago

Do you purchase products regardless of price, or are you always on the lookout for good bargains? If you belong in the second category, you definitely need to check out these promo code discounts below.

Beauty and personal care

Hair remover blade for eyebrows and peach fuzz

15% promo code: 15DRLBTH (valid May 2 through May 31)

Eyelash growth serum

40% promo code: 40H8EBPD (valid May 20 through May 31)

Intense retinol eye cream

20% promo code: 20IPSYSBM (valid May 16 through June 14)

Infrared light therapy knee brace

20% promo code: 205KETKT (valid May 3 through June 1)

Kitchen and dining

5 in 1 hand blender

50% promo code: 50V91SKP (valid May 16 through May 23)

Digital kitchen scale with removable bowl

30% promo code: 30XYWUC3 (valid May 20 through May 31)

18-piece kitchen knife set

50% promo code: 50ODNGJA (valid May 22 through May 28)

Stainless steel milk frothing pitcher

10% promo code: 10DEEPMAANAK (valid May 1 through May 30)

Home improvement

Toilet seat bidet attachment

10% promo code: 10R72A76 (valid May 24 through May 25)

Keyless entry door lock

50% promo code: 50EG78MV (valid May 17 through June 11)

Children items

Silicone baby teether toy

50% promo code: 504SJFWK (valid May 28 through May 31)

Koala silicone baby pacifiers

50% promo code: 505TA5BC (valid May 18 through May 22)

Clothing

Supportive, soft underwire bra

20% promo code: 20UNLINED (valid May 1 through May 30)

Women’s seamless bodysuit in various colors

40% promo code: 40QM656A (valid May 1 through May 30)

V-neck velvet maxi dress

50% promo code: 50AGQGWJ (valid May 1 through May 30)

Are you one of those people who decide to venture into deep spring-cleaning just before summer arrives? If so, these miraculous cleaning products will prove lifesaving for you.

Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. The prices and discounts displayed in this article may change without further notice.

Preview photo credit JÉSHOOTS / Pexels

