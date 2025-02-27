Meet the 94 Year-Old Who Is Traveling to Every Continent With Her Grandson— And She Got Her Passport at 91

Most people slow down in their 90s, but not Joy Ryan. At 91, she got her very first passport, and now, at 94, she’s on a mission to visit every continent with her grandson, Brad Ryan. The duo has already made history—Joy became the oldest person to visit all 63 U.S. National Parks—but why stop there?

Instead of kicking back in a rocking chair, she’s hopping on planes, crossing oceans, and proving that adventure has no expiration date.