Meet the Most Fertile Woman in the World, With 44 Kids at Age 43

Imagine having to raise 44 children as a single mom. How would you cope with the challenges of feeding, clothing, educating, and loving them all? This is the reality for Mariam, a woman who holds the record for the most children born to one mother in the world. Read on to find out more about this remarkable woman who proves a mother can get through anything when it comes to her kids.

A childhood full of tragedies.

Mariam was born on December 25, 1980, in central Uganda. She never had a chance to enjoy her childhood, as she was married off at a young age to a 40-year-old man. He treated her poorly. She became pregnant for the first time as a teenager and gave birth to twins.

Her medical condition led to a large family.

A couple of years later, Mariam had triplets, and then quadruplets. She soon realized that she had a rare genetic condition that caused her to produce multiple eggs in each ovulation cycle. The same results in frequent multiple births. She said that her father had the same condition and had 45 children with different women. All of them were twins, triplets, quadruplets, or quintuplets.

She wanted to stop having babies but doctors advised against it.

Mariam’s condition, known as hyperovulation, also made her ovaries larger than normal. She was advised by doctors to keep having children, as stopping could lead to health complications. She had no access to family planning or birth control, and her husband refused to help her. By the time she was 23, she had 25 children. By the time she was 36, she had 44 children, including three sets of quadruplets, four sets of triplets, and six sets of twins. She had a total of 15 pregnancies, and six of her children died at birth or shortly after. She has 16 daughters and 22 sons.

She has a world record title.

Mariam’s fertility is unmatched by any other woman in the world. According to Guinness World Records, the most children born to one mother is 69 between 1725 and 1765. However, she had 27 pregnancies, each consisting of multiples. Mariam had 15 pregnancies, each with at least two children. She is the fourth most prolific mother in history, and the most fertile woman alive.

Her husband left her and the kids homeless but she never gave up on her children.