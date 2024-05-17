Meghan Markle Deemed Inappropriate by Her Fashion Choice at a Royal Visit

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has embarked on a journey of discovery and connection during her recent visit to Nigeria. But her choice of clothes sparked a heat discussion online.

In a touching address at the women in leadership summit, she expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she and Prince Harry received, referring to Nigeria as “my country.” This sentiment of belonging was underscored by Meghan’s recent revelation that she is 43% Nigerian, a discovery that has deepened her understanding of her own heritage and identity. Dressed in a vibrant red dress, Meghan captivated the audience with her words, expressing her honor and inspiration at being among Nigerian women. Reflecting on her African-American background, she highlighted the importance of knowing one’s roots and the profound impact it can have on one’s sense of self.

Her message of empowerment and representation struck a chord with attendees, as she urged successful women to return to their roots and serve as role models for future generations. Meghan emphasized the need for young girls to see themselves reflected in positions of power and influence, advocating for a shift in societal norms that often marginalize women of color.

Beyond her words, Meghan’s actions spoke volumes as she engaged with Nigerian culture and embraced the warmth of its people. From attending a lunch with the Nigerian defense minister to participating in a sitting volleyball exhibition match, she immersed herself in the rich tapestry of Nigerian life.



At the luncheon, Meghan exuded elegance in a shoulderless St Agni full-length white dress. Her entrance into the officers' mess prompted gasps of admiration, with her radiant presence illuminating the room. Alongside her, Prince Harry, donning a cream linen suit and charmed guests.

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP/East News Aj Stanley 2 hours ago A smug smirk and an upside down cross... - - Reply

But another action also made the headlines: her fashion choices. People commented how the dress was a bad idea, saying, “Wearing a strapless, white long gown for a luncheon, which was also sheer enough on the bottom, would have been better suited for an evening event.” Being agreed by other commenters, “Too much skin! It’s not an evening event.”

Meghan’s journey serves as a powerful reminder of the beauty of diversity and the strength that comes from embracing our shared humanity. No matter what she chooses to wear, as she continues to inspire and uplift, we are reminded of the profound impact one individual can have in shaping a more inclusive and empathetic world.