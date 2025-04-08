Meghan Trainor Looks Totally Different—Fans Aren’t Sure How to Feel

Trainor opened up about the physical demands of motherhood. “I mean, look at those kids,” she said about her sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 1. “I’ve got to lift them up and chase them. I’m exhausted.”

Still, Trainor makes time for the gym. “I try to go [to the gym] three times a week of lifting weights,” she revealed. “I didn’t know lifting weights would change my life so much.”