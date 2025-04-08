Meghan Trainor Looks Totally Different—Fans Aren’t Sure How to Feel
Sometimes celebrities change their appearance so quickly and drastically that we can doubt whether they are the same person. Famous singer Meghan Trainor is one of the celebrities who surprised her fans with her new look.
She posted a picture on Instagram that showed her weight loss.
She is balancing the physical demands of motherhood with the strength gained from weightlifting.
Trainor opened up about the physical demands of motherhood. “I mean, look at those kids,” she said about her sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 1. “I’ve got to lift them up and chase them. I’m exhausted.”
Still, Trainor makes time for the gym. “I try to go [to the gym] three times a week of lifting weights,” she revealed. “I didn’t know lifting weights would change my life so much.”
A healthier lifestyle and rapid weight loss spark both admiration and curiosity among fans.
She received many comments on her Instagram posts. One commenter said, “Hopefully her motivation to get healthy doesn't jeopardize her long-term health.” While people are worried about her health, other people think her weight loss is against her body positivity attitude. One Instagram user mentions this by asking, “Where is your body positivity gone?”
Although there are people who are skeptical about Trainor's transformation, her husband Darly Sabara does not stop supporting her on her weight loss journey. He also comments on the post by saying, “Just the prettiest woman in the world.”
