Michael J. Fox Brought the 2024 BAFTAs to Tears, as He Rises From Wheelchair to Present an Award

Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the 2024 BAFTA Awards despite living with Parkinson’s disease. The beloved actor received a heartfelt standing ovation and prompted an outpouring of messages of support from viewers on social media.

In spite of having retired from acting in 2020 and not having been attending public events often since, all due to Parkinson’s, the 62-year-old actor made sure not to skip the ceremony for the BAFTA Awards in London, at the Royal Festival Hall, on February 18, 2024. He attended it with his wife, Tracy Pollan. Struggling with mobility issues ever since a spinal surgery affected his walking, Fox made his way to the stage in a wheelchair before rising to present the award for Best Film. The act left the audience clearly emotional, as they quickly stood up to praise him.

On stage, Fox’s speech was nothing but impactful either, reflecting on the power of films. “There’s a reason why they say movies are magic,” he said before giving the award to Oppenheimer. “Because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, they can sometimes even change your life.”

The reaction from social media users to the special BAFTA’s moment has been entirely heartwarming, with most expressing happiness regarding Fox being back in the spotlight. “All those stars in the room, and still the biggest and most affectionate reaction is for Michael J. Fox, because the man is a legend,” one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Others were quick to point out how the standing ovation the actor received was a must. “Michael J. Fox deserves his ovation at the BAFTA’s,” another person wrote. “He has battled Parkinson’s disease since 1991 and raised awareness and huge amounts of money for this horrendous disease. My own family has been affected by Parkinson’s so hats off to Michael J. Fox.”