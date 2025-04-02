Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paints Her Face Bold White—Sparks Online Debate
Paris Jackson, 26-year-old daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson, has been capturing attention at the Paris Fashion Week with her daring fashion and beauty statements. During the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2025-2026 runway show, she paid tribute to the brand’s legacy.
Her bold yellow eyeshadow look drew inspiration from Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2012 collection, which is known for its vivid and theatrical eye makeup. Makeup artist Lisa Potter-Dixon recreated the look using YSL Beauty’s Make Me Blush in shade 37 paired with Lashify lashes.
Jackson’s hair was styled in a sleek topknot, subtly nodding to iconic runway styles of the past.
Jackson completed the dramatic beauty look with a standout ensemble from the brand’s Spring 2025 line.
She wore a shimmering gray ruched sheer dress featuring a tartan-patterned neckline—an unexpected fusion that highlighted the designer’s knack for combining classic themes with avant-garde flair.
To elevate the look further, Jackson added patterned heels and a green clutch shaped like a leaf, infusing a touch of whimsy into the edgy outfit. These unconventional accessories brought a refreshing contrast of sophistication and playfulness, echoing Vivienne Westwood’s signature rebellious aesthetic.
Jackson brought individuality and boldness to the look, making it uniquely hers.
Her fearless choices have stirred discussions across social media, with fans applauding her distinctive fashion sense while others voiced surprise at her boldness.
Never one to play it safe, Jackson has consistently embraced statement fashion. After receiving criticism for her outfit at the Stella McCartney show, she responded directly. She challenged the discomfort society places on the human body and emphasized the importance of focusing on larger, more pressing matters. Her response underscored her dedication to self-expression and promoting body positivity.
Throughout Fashion Week, Jackson has continued to command attention with her fearless wardrobe and unapologetic attitude, solidifying her place as a modern style icon unafraid to break the mold.