Miley Cyrus Stirs Fans With Another Drastic Transformation, “Bold, Chic, and Graphic”

At the 2025 Oscars, Cyrus debuted bleached eyebrows. While the trend itself is not new, with Madonna, Katy Perry, Kristen Stewart, and even Kim Kardashian sporting the look, it was something new for her.



Fans seemed split about it, with one finding her “So breathtaking, I literally gasped.” Plenty of other appreciative comments followed, with one fan even saying that she should win an Oscar, just for existing. Another fan felt her appearance was absolutely perfect, from the dress to the face.



That being said, not everyone was impressed with the bleached eyebrows. One Instagram user wrote, “Big fan and think she’s a beauty, but honestly not her best look here, and it looks like she’s got no eyebrows.”