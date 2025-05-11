Miley Cyrus Stirs Fans With Another Drastic Transformation, “Bold, Chic, and Graphic”
Miley Cyrus is often lauded for experimenting with both her looks and music, and she even debuted a brand-new beauty look at the 2025 Oscars. Frankly, it was radically different enough to evoke some strong reactions in fans, splitting them down the middle, but then again, she’s been at the top of her transformation game during the 2025 awards season. From the Grammys to the Oscars, and to the 2025 Met Gala, Miley Cyrus has been serving fans some stunning looks.
Miley Cyrus rocked the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Miley Cyrus is nothing if bold when it comes to fashion. Her 2024 Grammys’ dress, made of nothing more than gold safety pins generated plenty of frenzy, but then again, so did her 2025 Grammy appearance.
Not only did Cyrus sport a “jellyfish” hair cut, she also went heavy on the contour, giving her a super sultry and much appreciated appearance. She rocked a cutout halter dress by Saint Laurent, that showed off her abs, and accessorized with statement pieces from Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Fans took note of her iconic fashion sense with comments like, “The custom was custom-ing.”
The singer’s Oscar look split fans in the middle.
At the 2025 Oscars, Cyrus debuted bleached eyebrows. While the trend itself is not new, with Madonna, Katy Perry, Kristen Stewart, and even Kim Kardashian sporting the look, it was something new for her.
Fans seemed split about it, with one finding her “So breathtaking, I literally gasped.” Plenty of other appreciative comments followed, with one fan even saying that she should win an Oscar, just for existing. Another fan felt her appearance was absolutely perfect, from the dress to the face.
That being said, not everyone was impressed with the bleached eyebrows. One Instagram user wrote, “Big fan and think she’s a beauty, but honestly not her best look here, and it looks like she’s got no eyebrows.”
Miley Cyrus stunned all at the Met Gala red carpet.
Miley Cyrus wore yet another ab-displaying black dress, this time in an Alaïa leather top, paired with a flowing black skirt. With her hair sleeked back into a tight, glossy bun, Cyrus wore understated makeup and accessories with some Cartier bling.
Instagram seemed to love her look, as one user fanned over her, writing, “Love this look, it’s bold, it’s chic, it’s graphic, it’s sexy. The silhouette is incredible.” Another gushed, “Mother looking so CLASSY!”
One fan declared, “The definition of ATEEEEEE!”
Clearly, the Flowers singer has wowed fans again, especially with the eyebrows naturally gaining their color back, appearing more dark blonde than bleached. What made her followers fan even more, was a sneak peek into new music from her.
