Mom, 27, Shares Her Chaotic Routines With 8 Kids, Plus a Curious Update

Ask any parent, and they’ll attest to the challenge of putting kids to bed. Imagine the daily struggle magnified in a family of 10. In 2021, at 27, Chloe Dunstan, based in Perth, shared her nightly routine with 8 children.

A family with twins and triplets

Chloe and her husband document their family’s life on a YouTube channel. After the birth of their first 3 children, she experienced pregnancies with triplets and twins, all conceived naturally. Balancing a family of 10 requires quick organizational skills.

The logistics of a large family

To tackle the bedtime challenge, Chloe starts preparing dinner at 4:30 p.m. On busy days, it’s pasta and vegetables, a quick dish for the whole family. While she cooks, older kids tidy up, and younger ones take a nap. “It’s gotten easier over the years.” By 6 p.m., the family gathers for dinner, a rare moment for Chloe and her husband. Afterward, a bath, pajamas, and no TV; instead, Chloe reads from her collection of over 1000 books.

At 8:00 p.m., all kids are in bed, allowing Chloe and her husband to spend time together. Despite the initial stress, the family adapted to the pace.

Updates: The family keeps expanding.

In the vibrant tapestry of life, Chloe, now 30 years old, already has 9 children. In a moment sparkling with anticipation, she gracefully unveils the enchanting news of expecting her 10th bundle of joy. This heartwarming revelation was shared on her Instagram. “Baby #10 is coming in February 2024,” she captioned.