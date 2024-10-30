My Boyfriend Was Embarrassed by Me for Screaming During Childbirth

Childbirth can be one of the toughest yet happiest moments in your life, but it’s not always remembered that way. Just like this woman who shared on Reddit the story about her rough and painful delivery, during which her boyfriend accused her of something totally unexpected. Feeling overwhelmed, she decided to seek advice online for some support.

We have been in a relationship for 1 year, and we had a baby boy last week. I had a natural birth and my bf was there throughout the whole process. I screamed A LOT and each time I did he whispered something like "Can you stop screaming, you're really embarrassing me". I also threw up a few times, and I saw him cover his face in shame. When I held the midwife's hand for comfort, he whispered, "Let go of her, stop being so embarrassing." He also said that my birthing position was embarrassing and called me a few vulgar names.

I'm really upset about his behavior that day, especially when it was when I needed his support the most. When I try to talk to him about it, he denies ever saying it and that I'm being silly...